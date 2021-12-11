CBC Toronto raises funds, collects food at GTA food drive for Sounds of the Season

CBC Toronto held a drive-thru food drive in the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday to solicit donations for its 19th annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser.

More than $675,000 has been raised so far in support of local banks.

As a way to reintroduce food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC Toronto worked with two food banks to host its first contactless Drive-Thru Food Drive at two GTA locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One of the food drives, held outside of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, accepted cash and food donations on behalf of the Daily Bread Food Bank. Donors stayed in their cars while they were entertained by musical performances, including recording artist Shakura S'Aida and DJ Jonathan "Juiceman" Shaw.

In Brampton, CBC Toronto accepted food and cash donations for Knights Table, a local food bank, at 287 Glidden Rd.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, GTA residents, organizations and businesses had collectively donated $677,053.

Daily Bread CEO Neil Hetherington, speaking on Saturday morning, said this year has been the most difficult that food banks have experienced.

"Too many Torontonians have been hurting since the pandemic started," he said. "This is a way for the city to give back now and at the same time begin to advocate so we can reduce the lines at food banks."

Hetherington said Daily Bread saw 128,000 visits last month alone, the most it has seen in the city.

"That's why this time of year, it's critical for us to be able to give back, to give food, to be able to give funds and to be able to raise our voices so that the lineups outside of food banks can start to diminish," he said.

Neil Hetherington said Daily Bread Food Bank saw 128,000 visits last month alone, the most it has ever seen in one month. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

The pandemic has increased the importance of fundraising and supporting local food banks, a recent report indicates. Feed Ontario found nearly 600,000 people across the province used a food bank in the last year.

In Toronto, new clients outnumbered existing users at the city's network of food banks and community food programs for the first time, according to the annual Who's Hungry report from the Daily Bread and North York Harvest food banks.

CBC Toronto hosts and reporters Dwight Drummond, Shannon Martin, Jason D'Souza, Kelda Yuen, Ali Chiasson and Lisa Xing greeted donors as food and cash donations came in.

With Sounds of the Season running until the end of December, viewers, listeners and readers are urged to keep looking for more programming and opportunities to get involved.