It's the final day to donate to CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season in support of local food banks
CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser for local food banks ends Dec. 31.
Local musicians share their music as part of drive that's raised $1M so far this year
CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser has raised over $1M this year for local food banks with your help. Thank you for your generosity throughout the month of December.
Today is the last day you can donate to local food banks at cbc.ca/sots.
As part of Sounds fo the Season, several local musicians recorded performances of their music to share with you. Take a listen:
