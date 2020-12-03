Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

It's the final day to donate to CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season in support of local food banks

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser for local food banks ends Dec. 31.

Local musicians share their music as part of drive that's raised $1M so far this year

CBC News ·
CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser, Sounds of the Season, runs from Dec. 1-31. (Alan Chan/CBC)

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser has raised over $1M this year for local food banks with your help. Thank you for your generosity throughout the month of December. 

Today is the last day you can donate to local food banks at cbc.ca/sots. 

As part of Sounds fo the Season, several local musicians recorded performances of their music to share with you. Take a listen: 

Crystal Shawanda

Crystal Shawanda performs Hey Love

CBC News Toronto

2 days agoVideo
3:21
Crystal Shawanda performs Hey Love as part of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks. 3:21

Shakura S'Aida

Shakura S'Aida performs Hold on to love

CBC News Toronto

2 days agoVideo
3:56
Shakura S'Aida performs Hold on to love as part of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks. 3:56

Junia-T

Junia-T performs Puzzles

CBC News Toronto

2 days agoVideo
3:49
Junia-T featuring FAIZA and ONLY1KING performs Puzzles as part of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks. 3:49

Evangeline Gentle

Evangeline Gentle performs Blue Christmas

CBC News Toronto

2 days agoVideo
2:02
Musician Evangeline Gentle performs Blue Christmas as part of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks. 2:02
