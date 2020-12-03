It's the final day to donate to CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season in support of local food banks

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser has raised over $1M this year for local food banks with your help. Thank you for your generosity throughout the month of December.

Today is the last day you can donate to local food banks at cbc.ca/sots.

As part of Sounds fo the Season, several local musicians recorded performances of their music to share with you. Take a listen:

Crystal Shawanda

Crystal Shawanda performs Hey Love CBC News Toronto Video 3:21 Crystal Shawanda performs Hey Love as part of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks. 3:21

Shakura S'Aida

Shakura S'Aida performs Hold on to love CBC News Toronto Video 3:56 Shakura S'Aida performs Hold on to love as part of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks. 3:56

Junia-T

Junia-T performs Puzzles CBC News Toronto Video 3:49 Junia-T featuring FAIZA and ONLY1KING performs Puzzles as part of CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks. 3:49

Evangeline Gentle