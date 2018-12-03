Planning to attend? Here's what you need to know about CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season

The big day is almost here.

This Friday, the Canadian Broadcasting Centre's doors will be open for Sounds of the Season, CBC's annual fundraiser in support of food banks in the GTA.

Here's what you need to know about the event.

When does it start?

A special live version of CBC Radio's Metro Morning at the Glenn Gould Studio starts at 5:30 a.m., but be warned, you'll need to show up at 250 Front Street West even earlier to snag a coveted seat. Seating is on first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open to the CBC building at 2 a.m., and the Glenn Gould's doors will open around 5 a.m.

Can I reserve a seat?

No. But you can enter a special contest for a chance to win a hotel stay at the Fairmont Royal York, two VIP seats, and of course, a bunch of CBC Toronto swag.

Hoping to get a seat for Metro Morning? You'll have to line up. (CBC)

What should I bring?

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items (we'll have plenty of bins) or a financial donation. Volunteers will be standing by to accept cash or credit card donations, and you can also give online.

There will also be some special contests you might be interested in.

Last year with your generous support, CBC Toronto raised more than $675,936 and collected 27,190 pounds of food.

What if I don't want to wake up that early?

Don't worry, there are plenty more shows for you to attend. Here's the schedule:

5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Metro Morning live in the Glenn Gould Studio.

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. — Coffee, cookies and lots of fun in the Barbara Frum Atrium.

10 a.m.-11 a.m. — As It Happens holds a live 50th anniversary "Ask Me Anything" session.

11 a.m.-12 p.m. — CBC Kids gets into the holiday spirit with live performances.

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m. — Day 6 and musical guests present the "Anatomy of a Christmas Song."

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. — Gingerbread house competition.

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. — A special recording of q with Tom Power.

Stick around for a chance to meet some CBC personalities, like Dwight Drummond and Marivel Taruc. (John Rieti/CBC)

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. — Meet and greet some of your favourite CBC personalities.

2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. — A Hockey Night in Canada roundtable.

3 p.m.-6 p.m. — Here and Now live at the Glenn Gould Studio.

6 p.m.-7 p.m. — CBC Toronto News at Six live in Peter Mansbridge Hall.

7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. — The stars of CBC Television's Mr. D hold a live Q and A.

Who else is performing?

We've got a full list here. You're not going to want to miss this show — it never fails to stoke the holiday spirit.