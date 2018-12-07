CBC Toronto's 2018 Sounds of the Season kicks off

CBC Toronto has opened its doors for Sounds of the Season — a day of live radio and TV broadcasts, musical performances and meet-and-greets with your favourite CBC personalities, all to raise money and collection donations for GTA food banks.

It's all happening at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre at John Street and Front Street West.

Metro Morning kicked off Sounds of the Season with a live broadcast from the Glenn Gould Studio starting at 5:30 a.m. It includes performances from Sarah Harmer, Ria Mae, Neon Dreams, Kevin Drew, UN Jefferson and The Dirty B-Sides.

The full day schedule is here.

You can donate online and catch up on our up-to-the minute coverage of the day's moments with our live blog below.

For those of you on the go, you can check out our blog on mobile here.