Owners of Syrian restaurant Soufi's file police complaint after closing due to death threats

A Toronto family forced to shut down their Syrian restaurant after a series of hate messages and death threats is filing a complaint with police.

The Al-Soufi family, owners of the downtown restaurant Soufi's, announced on social media Tuesday that a spate of hateful messages and death threats had prompted them to close the business.

The family also released some of the racist and violent messages they have received for the public to see.

The family says the threats stemmed from a September event featuring People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, which the family's eldest son protested outside of.

The event became the source of controversy when a crowd of people protesting Bernier's presence was seen physically blocking and verbally abusing an elderly woman trying to enter the venue.

"They were in a lineup … and treating me like I'm a criminal," she said, during an earlier interview.

The family said in its statement that their son, Alaa, regrets what happened.

"That said, he did not in any way verbally or physically assault the elderly woman and has nonetheless offered to apologize personally for not doing more," the statement said.

"Alaa has been an activist and humanitarian for the past nine years, fighting for the rights of oppressed communities in Canada and worldwide. We support and love our son for standing up against oppression."

Police had previously said the Al-Soufi family had called to lodge concerns last week about receiving hate messages, but they were not able to connect with officers.

Const. Victor Kwong said Wednesday that investigators were meeting with the family to gather details and likely launch a probe into the situation.