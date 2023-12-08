CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser is officially in its final week, and that means you still have time to make a donation in support of local food banks throughout the GTA.

The annual holiday fundraiser to fight food insecurity has brought in more than $10 million over its 21 years.

As of Dec. 23, the 2023 edition has raised some $803,000. Will you help us top the more than $1 million donated last year? It's a fabulous way to celebrate the season of giving while supporting a good cause.

You can donate until Dec. 31. Here's how to do it:

Online: Click here to donate to your local food bank.

Click here to donate to your local food bank. By phone: Call our operators at 1-855-700-SOTS (1-855-700-7687).

Call our operators at 1-855-700-SOTS (1-855-700-7687). Want to donate food? Click here for information on how to give a donation of non-perishable food to your local food bank.

The Sounds of the Season donation hotline is staffed on weekdays from 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. If operators are unable to answer your call, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as quickly as possible.

A report released last month found that the number of Ontarians who rely on food banks jumped 40 per cent over the last year as the costs of groceries and other essentials have gone up.

Visits to food banks across the GTA are up 51 per cent over the previous year, while an estimated one in 10 Torontonians are currently dependant on food banks for at least part of their sustenance.

On Dec. 8, CBC Toronto hosted its annual Sounds of the Season event — a full day of live programming at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre downtown.

The day's festive fun was captured by CBC's Our Toronto. You can watch Our Toronto's special Sounds of the Season episode below:

Our Toronto - December 16, 2023 Duration 44:10 The stories and people that our city is talking about - every week on CBC's Our Toronto with Marivel Taruc.

Speaking at the event, Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank — Toronto's largest — said donations are needed more than ever.

"The face of food banks is changing. People are not able to make ends meet," he told the live audience.

Hetherington said the food bank used to ship out about 35,000 pounds of food per day to other local organizations. This year, it is averaging some 175,000 pounds each day. Meanwhile, Daily Bread used to spend just over $1 million per year on food to meet demand. Now that bill is more than $20 million annually.