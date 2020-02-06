Son charged with manslaughter in death of elderly father, who fell and lay on floor for days

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of his 86-year-old father, who Toronto police say fell and lay on the floor for days without receiving help.

The incident began on April 9, 2018, when the elderly man fell out of a chair onto the floor of his bedroom, Toronto police said in a news release Thursday.

Over the next few days, police said his 52-year-old son, who lived in the same house, did not help him.

On April 13, the son checked on his father, found him unresponsive, and called an ambulance.

The victim was pronounced dead on May 26, 2018.

Manslaughter charge laid after case went to court

Toronto police say the suspected case of elder abuse is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's son was initially charged with failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence causing death.

An additional charge of manslaughter was laid during a preliminary court inquiry.