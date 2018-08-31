Son arrested in elderly mother's murder in her apartment near Regent Park

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man with the murder of his elderly mother in her home near Regent Park earlier this week.

Police were called for a suspicious death at an apartment building at 50 Cornwall Street, near River Street and Dundas Street East, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency responders found a woman in the fifth-floor hallway of the building suffering from "obvious trauma," according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Colleen Maxwell, 73, of Toronto.

Police arrested her 37-year-old son at the scene and charged him with second-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.