'Someone knows him': police release images of suspect in fatal parking lot shooting

It's "just a matter of time" before the suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man at a Scarborough Plaza last week is identified and arrested, a Toronto police homicide detective says.

Elliott Reid-Doyle was gunned down at a plaza at Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to Toronto police. His death marks the city's 83rd homicide of 2018.

Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters Friday that investigators have sifted through a great deal of surveillance footage from the plaza and have found clear footage of a suspect. Despite their best efforts they have yet to identify him, and are appealing to the public for help.

"We are hoping that someone has the courage to come forward," Dunkley said.

He also urged the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

"It's just a matter of time before we locate you," he said.

Toronto police released video surveillance footage of their suspect in a fatal shooting at a strip mall parking lot on Oct. 3. (Toronto Police Service)

Back on the day of the shooting, police said Reid-Doyle was in the company of two or three other men at the time he was shot.

But Dunkley did not mention this at Friday's news conference. He only said that the victim and the suspect had "an interaction" in the plaza's parking lot shortly after the suspect was caught on the video released Friday. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots, Dunkley said.

Investigators don't believe the two men knew each other prior to the shooting, Dunkley said. He would not divulge further details about the nature of their interaction.

While the shooting occurred close to a number of schools in the area, no students were injured.

"The fact that it did happen in broad daylight — we know that there are a number of schools in the vicinity and it would have been lunchtime at that particular time — so that does raise a concern for us, the fact that someone is brandishing a firearm and in possession of a firearm and is willing to use it," Dunkley said.

Dunkley provided few details about the victim, except to say he lived with his family in Toronto and "was in the process of trying to do positive things in his life."

The suspect is described as a black male, aged 18 to 23, who stands between 5'10" and 6'2" with a skinny build. He was wearing his hair in cornrows and had a dark-coloured tracksuit on. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, said Dunkley.

"Someone knows him," he said. "We are hoping that someone has the courage to contact us and provide us with a name, and a location."

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.