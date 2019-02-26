'Somebody knows': Police appeal for help cracking fatal daytime Jamestown shooting

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses to step forward after a daytime shooting in Jamestown on Sunday killed an 18-year-old student.

Nicklus McKain was walking with a friend near the intersection of Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m. when he was shot. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

"It's tragic," said Det. Steve Henkel on Tuesday.

"Nicklus was with a friend and my understanding is that they were heading to one of the churches that the kids frequently attend," he said.

Another man, aged 19, was also hit by gunfire, but has since been released from hospital.

Henkel said police are trying to identify a white vehicle caught on security camera, which he says is a Nissan Rogue police believe was involved in the shooting.

"Somebody knows who was operating that vehicle and who these individuals are," he said.

Police are also seeking any witnesses who were in the area or cars that may have dashcam footage from the intersection.

McKain is the city's 10th homicide victim so far this year.