Some school bus routes cancelled in Dufferin-Peel and Durham

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board have cancelled buses for some areas due to road conditions this morning.

The Durham School Board along with the Durham Catholic School Board cancelled school buses today for Zone 1 which includes Brock Township. Schools will remain open however.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board has cancelled school buses and and taxi service services for some schools.

The affected schools are:

St. Andrew Elementary.

St. Benedict Elementary.

St. Peter Elementary.

RF Hall Secondary.

"The issue this morning is rural road conditions," Roy Wierenga, assistant manager, student transportation of Peel Region told CBC Toronto.

A freezing rain warning was in effect for the Greater Toronto Area for an extended period Monday evening into Monday night. Environment Canada says it issues freezing rain warnings when rain, falling in sub-zero temperatures, makes surfaces icy.

Things are expected to warm up on Tuesday, with the forecast calling for showers and a high of 8 C.