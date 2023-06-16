'How does something like this happen?': Soleiman Faqiri calm, cooperative before violent restraint, nurse says

As Soleiman Faqiri's body lay on a jail cell floor, nurse Cathy Goard pleaded with a paramedic to do one final round of chest compressions, hoping against hope that he might be revived.

"I'm begging you with my life for his mother and father," she told the paramedic.

Goard, a health care manager at the Central East Correction Centre, knew by then there was no bringing the 30-year-old back. Still, the memory of speaking to his family and their belief that their son would get the help he needed if arrested, meant she had to try everything for her conscience.

"I was praying for this man's life," she said.

Jurors at the inquest for Faqiri heard audio of the nurse's interview, given as part of an internal investigation by the jail five months after Faqiri's Dec. 15, 2016 death. Goard herself was not present at the inquest Thursday.

Faqiri calm, cooperative before restraint, jurors hear

During the approximately 90-minute long recording, Goard told the interviewer that Faqiri had been calm, compliant and attentive in the hours before he was violently restrained by guards.

Goard had been off work for several days and said she assessed Faqiri in person on Dec. 13. By that point, a doctor inside the jail had ordered that he be moved to a segregation unit for further monitoring, and Goard wanted to see for herself if he could feasibly be moved.

Jail guard's video captures Soleiman Faqiri's declining condition days before his death:

WARNING: This video contains violence and some viewers may find it disturbing. The Ontario inquest into the jail cell death of Soleiman Faqiri in 2016 was shown video recorded by corrections officers showing the challenges of caring for the mentally-ill man.

The interviewer said part of the review involved asking why Faqiri hadn't simply be sent to the hospital given his condition. Goard replied that there had been problems with doing so in the past, with people taken there quickly being sent back.

Given Faqiri was in the throes of a mental health "emergency" prior to his death, he should have nevertheless been taken to a hospital, a forensic psychiatrist said Wednesday during his expert testimony.

Goard said she felt Faqiri was cooperative, maintained good eye contact, and that a transfer to the maximum segregation unit would be possible. The plan was to get him into a wheelchair, cover him with a sheet, get him into the shower and then into his cell.

Faqiri seemed to respond well when told of the plan, and told he would be given a Qur'an and food after the move.

Sometime after 1 p.m. on Dec. 15 — the day that would Faqiri's last — staff moved him as planned to the segregation unit known as 8-seg. Nearby inmates were asked to be quiet, staff were asked to give clear, short instructions and to engage Faqiri calmly, Goard said, and "everything was going according to plan."

'Etched in my mind'

Upstairs in 8-seg, however, correctional officers weren't happy to hear about the new arrival.

Faqiri was taken to a shower area and remained there for over an hour as guards pushed for a specialized unit known as the institutional crisis intervention team to take him to his new cell. Goard didn't feel that was necessary, noting Faqiri had been successfully moved upstairs without the unit's help.

A psychologist offered Faqiri crackers and peanut butter to coax him from the shower and he willingly put his hands into the hatch to be handcuffed for the move.

Suddenly, Goard said, it seemed guards were moving Faqiri before the rest of the team was ready.

Video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments before jail cell death made public:

WARNING: This video contains violence and some viewers may find it disturbing. CBC News has annotated surveillance video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments to document the extent of the force correctional officers used on him before he died in a jail cell on Dec. 15, 2016. The timeline is based on an agreed statement of facts entered at the Ontario inquest into Faqiri's death, which is currently underway.

Jurors head Monday that an operational manager said, "something to the effect of, 'f--k it, I'll just move him myself.'" Faqiri was barefoot when he was moved from the shower, wearing only boxers and at one point slipping on the wet floor.

What happened next was captured on video and shown at the inquest Monday.

By the time Goard was called again, Faqiri was on the floor of his cell, froth coming from his mouth.

"Your mind is baffled," she told the interviewer, recalling how she and other staff had spent the whole day on Faqiri's care and had successfully moved him just hours before.

"How does something like this happen?" she recalled thinking. "It's etched in my mind."