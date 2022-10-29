Jane and Finch food bank looks for new home after getting priced out of headquarters

A food bank that's been helping to feed Jane and Finch families amid rising inflation and a deepening food insecurity crisis is being priced out of its home of 24 years.

The Society for the Living Food Bank says it was forced to leave its headquarters on Eddystone Avenue this summer after a new landlord raised the rent from $1,450 to more than $3,800 per month.

The forced relocation has been difficult after seeing record-breaking demand in recent months, says Venunye Nyamadi, the food bank's director.

"[It's] very sad that our clients are going through a housing problem and now the food bank also has a problem," she told CBC Toronto.

The massive rent increase has left the food bank operating out of two locations: the Oakdale Community Centre, which is temporary, and the Toronto Public Library's Jane and Sheppard branch.

Venunye Nyamadi, Society for the Living's executive director, helps to organize food packages before they're handed out to clients. (Grant Linton/CBC News)

The food bank's struggle highlights two issues at play in Jane and Finch. One is the increasing gentrification of the area, with rising prices for homes, rental units and now commercial space. The other is food insecurity — a growing problem across northwest Toronto that food banks says they aren't able to keep up with.

One client, who CBC Toronto agreed to keep anonymous, spends most of their income on rent and relies on the food bank to make due. And by the size of the growing line each time they visit, they say they aren't the only one.

"High food cost, high rent, low social assistance — I come here a lot," they said.

"But I notice now the line has tripled … by the time you get up [to the front of the line], sometimes there's not much left."

Neighbours feeling the squeeze

The Society for the Living's old unit, which was more than 2,000-square feet, was one of several at an industrial park near 274 Eddystone Ave. just south of Finch Avenue West and west of Jane Street.

The food bank now stores food in three shipping containers parked at its two outdoor locations, raising concerns about what clients will have to endure this winter when they have to line up for food outside.

We used to do our breakfast program where members would come in and have tea and breakfast as they wait for their food," said program manager Aisha Wovenu.

She says it's particularly concerning with temperatures dropping. "Whatever the weather circumstances, people are waiting because of the need for access to food."

The church that the food bank shared space with, Apostles Revelation Society, also left in the summer after the rent increased.

A list of businesses at the Eddystone industrial park where a new landlord increased the rent by nearly 200 percent. (Grant Linton/CBC News)

The food bank's neighbours included an African grocer, a Caribbean restaurant and a tire shop — all of which were subject to similar rent increases that have them considering relocating.

The owner of Lena's Roti and Doubles told CBC Toronto that if he can't find a new location, he'll have to sell.

According to the North York Harvest Food Bank, the five major programs operating in the area have experienced a 57 per cent increase in usage from September 2019 to September 2022 across the network. Despite the rising demand, a number of support agencies have shut down after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

That's why there's an advantage to housing the Society for the Living Food out of the Toronto Public Library's Jane branch parking lot, says North York Harvest director Ryan Noble.

"They're located on transit routes. They're safe and welcoming spaces," said Noble.

Staff from the Society for the Living Food Bank prepare to serve clients inside a shipping container that temporarily stores their supplies. (Grant Linton/CBC News)

"When people come to those programs, they have access to a wider range of services."

A similar program is running at the Toronto Public Library's Albion Branch.

Noble says these locations can become anchors in the community.

"There were 17 different non-profits that have engaged in those programs in one way or another, providing some type of support."