Executive making false business claims hired by federally-funded non-profit, investigation reveals 

A federally-funded economic development agency hired an executive to run its Toronto office without verifying claims he'd made about his business experience, according to an investigation by Radio-Canada.

The man boasted that his company is involved in some 25 green energy projects around the world, but Radio-Canada could not find evidence that about half of the projects actually exist.

The agency is the non-profit Société Économique de l'Ontario (SÉO). Its mission is to assist and promote Francophone entrepreneurs in the province, and it receives about $3 million a year from the federal government.

In April, SÉO hired René C. Viau to be its regional director for central and southwestern Ontario. The $90,000-a-year job puts him in charge of budgeting, financial management and strategy for the agency's Toronto location, one of its three offices.

"I can, through my experiences in the business world, both locally and internationally, and with my many contacts, assist the SÉO in achieving the ambitious goals it has set for itself," said Viau in a news release the agency issued announcing his hiring.

Viau's most recent business experience is running a company called American Clean Energy Solutions (ACES). On its website, ACES asserts it has projects on the go in Welland, Ont., in several U.S. states, and several African nations.

But officials in a dozen jurisdictions contacted by Radio-Canada said the firm's claims about its projects there are fictitious. Viau denies he has misrepresented his business experience.

Officials in Olmstead County, Minnesota say Viau's company was not involved in its waste-to-energy facility, as the company claims. (County of Olmstead)

"We've never heard anything about this entity," said Brian P. Granahan, chief legal counsel of the Illinois Power Agency, where ACES claims to have launched a 200 MW coal mining waste conversion plant.

ACES also claims to have been involved in the Olmstead County waste-to-energy plant in Rochester, Minn. County officials say ACES did not work on the project. After being contacted by Radio-Canada, a lawyer for the county sent Viau a cease-and-desist order to remove the claim from its website.

Similarly, officials in Thorold, Ont., Buffalo, Indianapolis and North Carolina deny the existence of projects that ACES claims have begun.

Even though Société Économique de l'Ontario is focused on helping entrepreneurs, executive director Luc Morin admits that the agency did not verify Viau's claims about his entrepreneurial experience before hiring him, or since.

"I questioned him about the company during the [job] interview and he informed me that there was a team that was running this business," Morin told Radio-Canada. "I wasn't really preoccupied by this business."

Morin called Viau "an exemplary person for the Francophone community of Toronto." Viau is still employed by SÉO, but Morin said he expects the agency's board will have questions in light of the Radio-Canada research.

The bulk of the agency's federal funding comes from Employment and Social Development Canada. A spokesperson for Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patricia Hajdu, declined to comment.

Although the agency contacted Viau's references, it hired him without contacting any of his former employers.

"I do find it odd, I find it almost negligent not to do background checks, particularly for a senior executive," said Rick Powers, director of the governance program at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

It is common practice in the business world to conduct background checks when hiring "anyone with budget responsibilities, anyone with people reporting to them," Powers told Radio-Canada in an interview.

In an interview, Viau maintained that all projects on his company's website are ongoing, despite the denials from municipal and state officials.

"When we talk about renewable energy projects of significant magnitude, they are spread over years," said Viau. "These are all projects that have been discussed with the countries and groups in question and we are actually involved."

Radio-Canada's research also found that multiple passages on the ACES website are plagiarized from other sources, and images taken from other companies' website.

Viau neither confirmed nor denied that the content is plagiarized, but said the website was prepared by a partner who has since died, and he did not personally verify its contents.