Here's how Toronto is 'social distancing' this weekend

From petting dogs to journal-writing, here's how some people are minimizing social contact this weekend.

Building forts, making yogurt, and playing lots of board games

Laura Howells · CBC News ·
Minimizing social contact? It's a good excuse for video games. (@Scott_Hayton/Twitter)

With health officials urging "social distancing" to help slow the spread of COVID-19, many people in Toronto are sticking close to home this weekend.

Avoiding crowds and minimizing close social contact can help protect the community and relieve the healthcare burden, health experts say.

CBC Toronto asked people how they're social distancing this weekend. From pizza dates to fort-building, here's what some of you are doing.

Some people are taking time to reflect...

..and others are getting into playtime.

Who needs other humans when you've got dogs?

We all know social distancing works up an appetite...

And it's finally an excuse to finish that project you've been working on.

People are celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in a different kind of way.

And some folks are lending a helping hand (but no touching!)

There's lots of time for music, crafts and reading...

...And maybe a breath of fresh air.

And if all else fails...you can always clean the house.

