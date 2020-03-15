Here's how Toronto is 'social distancing' this weekend

With health officials urging "social distancing" to help slow the spread of COVID-19, many people in Toronto are sticking close to home this weekend.

Avoiding crowds and minimizing close social contact can help protect the community and relieve the healthcare burden, health experts say.

CBC Toronto asked people how they're social distancing this weekend. From pizza dates to fort-building, here's what some of you are doing.

Some people are taking time to reflect...

Some journalling on the couch <a href="https://t.co/N2V56acN4s">pic.twitter.com/N2V56acN4s</a> —@byviviandesign

..and others are getting into playtime.

Built a really cool fort for my 6 year old...hrs of fun!!! <a href="https://t.co/gwZvUq1zvL">pic.twitter.com/gwZvUq1zvL</a> —@LisaCroft5

Video game skiing <a href="https://t.co/sNohTK3fpq">pic.twitter.com/sNohTK3fpq</a> —@Scott_Hayton

Lots of boardgames! Went online and ordered a few more that should arrive tmrw. <a href="https://t.co/XeiEjm9KnD">pic.twitter.com/XeiEjm9KnD</a> —@tristantryblink

Who needs other humans when you've got dogs?

Walking the dogs, far from everyone <a href="https://t.co/OiihBHQ8s8">pic.twitter.com/OiihBHQ8s8</a> —@TraceyKent

We all know social distancing works up an appetite...

We made our own yogurt <a href="https://t.co/cVpzn3ecCF">pic.twitter.com/cVpzn3ecCF</a> —@chua_yifan

Pizza and beer date! <a href="https://t.co/QUeWasOcMc">pic.twitter.com/QUeWasOcMc</a> —@dalemcdermott

And it's finally an excuse to finish that project you've been working on.

Completing an embroidery project <a href="https://t.co/olwMadHc6h">pic.twitter.com/olwMadHc6h</a> —@Charihan

Knitting a baby blanket for my soon to be niece :) <a href="https://t.co/BWTsA453Q1">pic.twitter.com/BWTsA453Q1</a> —@Ms_T_Mcintosh

Planting seeds for our garden! <a href="https://t.co/jXUTUGirRM">pic.twitter.com/jXUTUGirRM</a> —@Ahhhlexander

People are celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in a different kind of way.

Preparing to celebrate Norouz at home, on my own. Get-togethers are cancelled, but we will video call and share a 🍷<br>Also trying to enjoy time at home AND of course disinfect everything! <a href="https://t.co/qp3INVv4Ny">pic.twitter.com/qp3INVv4Ny</a> —@Min_Beh

And some folks are lending a helping hand (but no touching!)

for my elderly neighbor <a href="https://t.co/j3RAZMT38Z">pic.twitter.com/j3RAZMT38Z</a> —@tribemagazine

There's lots of time for music, crafts and reading...

Arts and Crafts all the way! <a href="https://t.co/AfObc0fL9P">pic.twitter.com/AfObc0fL9P</a> —@arianachris

Walking the dog and working on my <a href="https://twitter.com/torontolibrary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@torontolibrary</a> TBR pile starting with this. I've read it before but is it time for a reread? <a href="https://t.co/JrmsyT4Eig">pic.twitter.com/JrmsyT4Eig</a> —@ElvinaGB

More music 🎼<a href="https://twitter.com/smlycdsb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@smlycdsb</a> <a href="https://t.co/hATRdnu6hm">pic.twitter.com/hATRdnu6hm</a> —@RoupenArmen

...And maybe a breath of fresh air.

Walking Toronto’s ravines and quiet streets. <a href="https://t.co/tkuNuTiu22">pic.twitter.com/tkuNuTiu22</a> —@cmackTO

The work that we didn't get done in the fall! <a href="https://t.co/Pcp3GnKG6G">pic.twitter.com/Pcp3GnKG6G</a> —@PillonSB

I went for a run outside! Getting fresh air and sunshine, and being physically active is really important for both our mental and physical health during this time of high anxiety. <a href="https://t.co/C4Lqs3aioZ">pic.twitter.com/C4Lqs3aioZ</a> —@kgicas

And if all else fails...you can always clean the house.