TMU men's soccer team to play game amid investigation into alleged 'concerning behaviour'

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) says its men's soccer team will play its home opener this weekend despite an ongoing investigation into what the school describes as "serious and concerning behaviour."

TMU had suspended its men's squad earlier this week after it received a report about the unspecified conduct, adding the team would be held off the field until "further notice."

The team has already forfeited two road games, but TMU said in a Friday statement that Saturday's match in Toronto against Nipissing would go ahead as scheduled.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members is a priority for TMU, and the university is conducting a thorough and independent investigation into these allegations," Friday's statement read. "At this time, based on the investigation to date, the university has determined that the home opener ... can proceed.

"The university continues to assess and address the situation as appropriate."

A spokesperson said earlier in the week the school "cannot confirm any other details, including the nature of the allegations, as an investigation is underway."