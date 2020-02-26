Snow hits Toronto, up to 25 cm expected

A blast of winter weather started to hit Toronto Wednesday, with heavy snow expected this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the city, with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm forecast to fall by Thursday morning, when things are expected to taper off to a few flurries.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said in the warning.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

All evening programs at Peel District School Board schools and offices have been cancelled.

Strong snow squalls with heavy and blowing snow are also expected to develop Thursday afternoon east of Lake Huron, and may extend into the Golden Horseshoe. These snow squalls are likely to continue through Friday.