Skip to Main Content
Here's how the snow is affecting driving, transit, and schools this morning
New

Here's how the snow is affecting driving, transit, and schools this morning

The snow has tapered off, but a lengthy clean up on the roads means delayed and cancelled transit Tuesday morning. Peel and Halton schools are closed.

Slow roads and reduced subway service continue Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Several school boards in the GTHA have cancelled school today, but odds are, you still have to make your way into work. (James Morrison-Collalto)

Toronto is waking up under a blanket of 31 cm of snow on Tuesday. Here's what you can expect as you prepare to leave your house and venture out. 

Take it slow on the roads

As of 6 a.m., major highways are cleared but many secondary roads and on-ramps remain coated in snow, says Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

"The roads still are slick and they are wet, and it is slippery out there. The weather is starting to look better but there still is a lot of wind and blowing snow."

Schmidt is reminding drivers to properly clear snow from their cars before they set out and to give themselves extra time.

There are also some highway closures and ramps closed, he said, including on a section of the 401 in Whitby due to a collision.  

TTC delays, cancellations

The weather is causing a number of delays and cancellations across the TTC system Tuesday morning. 

The Line 3 Scarborough RT remains out of service, with shuttle buses running.

Weather related issues are also causing service suspensions on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy.

Various bus routes are also experiencing delays, detours or outright cancellations, including the 55 Warren Park.

Check the TTC service alerts twitter account for more details on what's running and what isn't.

Schools and school buses

The Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board have opted to cancel all school buses — but schools remain open. 

The Peel District School Board, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and Halton District School Board have gone further, cancelling school for the day. 

In Toronto, Crestwood Preparatory School and both Leo Baeck day schools are closed, as are all schools in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

York Region District School Board is keeping its schools open and running buses. 

Some flights cancelled

On Tuesday morning, Toronto International Pearson Airport is reporting that about 10 per cent of flights are cancelled.

That's nothing compared to the situation yesterday, when a third of all flights leaving Pearson were cancelled.

Still, it's worth checking Pearson's arrivals and departures board to check on the status of your flight.




 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us