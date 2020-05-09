Skip to Main Content
Snowbirds scrap Saturday flyover in southern Ontario due to weather
Toronto

Poor visibility from winter-like weather has put a halt on the Snowbirds aerobatics team's plans to fly over southern Ontario on Saturday.

'We said SnowBIRDS not SNOW!' the Snowbirds joked in a tweet

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flypast over Ottawa as part of Operation Inspiration, a cross-country tour recognizing the work of Canadians doing their part to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday. Poor weather put a halt to plans to fly over parts of Southern Ontario, including Toronto, on Saturday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The team's Twitter account said Saturday morning that due to snow and hail in and around Toronto, the Snowbirds planned to hold at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 24 hours.

The Snowbirds have been doing a cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 since last weekend, starting in Nova Scotia.

Their Operation Inspiration features the team's signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

