Skip to Main Content
Snowbirds resume cross-country flight after weather delay in Ontario
Toronto·New

Snowbirds resume cross-country flight after weather delay in Ontario

The Snowbirds have resumed their cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 after wintry weather forced them to hold on Saturday.

Team doing a flyby of eastern and southern Ontario on Sunday

The Canadian Press ·
Snow and hail grounded the Canadian Armed Forces aerobatic team, the Snowbirds, on Saturday but the planes are back in the air on Sunday as part of their cross Canada tour. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The Snowbirds have resumed their cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 after wintry weather forced them to hold on Saturday.

The Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team says they took off on time from Trenton, Ont., on Sunday morning.

The team is doing a flyby of eastern and southern Ontario today on the latest leg of Operation Inspiration.

Snow and hail grounded the fleet at Canadian Forces Base Trenton on Saturday.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia last weekend and features the team's signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories