Torontonians can expect fresh snow following mid-week winter storm

Torontonians should brace for another blast of cold weather Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has put much of the Greater Toronto Area in a winter weather advisory, warning of reduced visibility and slippery surfaces due to heavy and accumulating snow.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the federal agency warned on its website.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

In Toronto, along with Peel, Durham, Halton and York regions, snow is expected to reach about five centimetres.

The weather says the weather is due to a band of heavy lake effect snow moving into the area, forecasted to weaken as the afternoon rolls in.

The cold weather comes days after Toronto saw up to 15 centimetres in snow accumulate overnight into Thursday, according to the City of Toronto.

That winter storm cancelled several flights, led to schools cancelling bus services, and prompted messages from police and local officials to stay off the roads if possible.