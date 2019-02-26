More snow, as much as 15 cm, on the way for Toronto

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto, as well as parts of Halton and Peel regions, calling for yet another dumping of snow.

A low-pressure system from the U.S. Midwest will move through the area, with snow expected to start on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says between 10 and 15 cm could fall on parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with higher amounts possible along the shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

The Wednesday afternoon commute "may be affected," the weather statement says.

The snowfall comes amid an extreme cold weather alert for Toronto, which was issued Monday by the medical officer of health as a major windstorm wound down.

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the temperature in the city was -10 C, but felt more like -17 with the wind. The forecast high for the day is -6 C, but will feel more like -12 through the afternoon.

The overnight low is forecast to drop to -12 C, but will feel more like -15.