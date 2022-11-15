Winter weather travel advisory in place as first snowfall hits southern Ontario
Environment Canada is issuing its first winter weather travel advisory of the season for much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.
5 to 10 cm of snow expected starting Tuesday into Wednesday morning
The agency says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected starting Tuesday and into Wednesday morning and it is warning of poor visibility.
The amount of snowfall may exceed 10 centimetres in some areas, it says.
Affected regions span from Waterloo Region east to Napanee and as far north as Barrie and Peterborough.
Environment Canada is urging residents in those areas to take extra caution when walking or driving.
Drivers are encouraged to travel slowly, watch for tail lights ahead and maintain safe distances from other cars.
