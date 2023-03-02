Toronto under winter storm watch as heavy snow expected Friday night
Storm forecasted to hit Toronto Friday night, bringing 15 to 20 cm of snow
Toronto is under a winter storm watch as Southern Ontario braces for another spell of messy weather.
Environment Canada has issued winter storm watches for most of southern Ontario, where it's forecasting up to 20 centimetres.
The storm system is set to blow across the province starting Friday afternoon, with snow expected to quickly become heavy and combine with strong winds to create dangerous driving conditions.
The storm is forecasted to hit Toronto Friday night and continue into Saturday morning with expected snowfall between 15 and 20 centimetres.
The weather agency says it's not yet certain which areas could see the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall and winter storm warnings could come closer to Friday evening, it says.
It's the latest in a recent rash of winter storms to torment southern Ontario after last week's ice storm knocked out power to thousands of people and was followed up by a messy mix of snow and ice pellets earlier this week.
Meteorologists had predicted the to-date mild winter season could end with a blast of storms, with cooler temperatures persisting into early April.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?