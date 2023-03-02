Toronto under winter storm watch as heavy snow expected Friday night

Toronto is under a winter storm watch as Southern Ontario braces for another spell of messy weather.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm watches for most of southern Ontario, where it's forecasting up to 20 centimetres.

The storm system is set to blow across the province starting Friday afternoon, with snow expected to quickly become heavy and combine with strong winds to create dangerous driving conditions.

The storm is forecasted to hit Toronto Friday night and continue into Saturday morning with expected snowfall between 15 and 20 centimetres.

The weather agency says it's not yet certain which areas could see the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall and winter storm warnings could come closer to Friday evening, it says.

It's the latest in a recent rash of winter storms to torment southern Ontario after last week's ice storm knocked out power to thousands of people and was followed up by a messy mix of snow and ice pellets earlier this week.

Meteorologists had predicted the to-date mild winter season could end with a blast of storms, with cooler temperatures persisting into early April.