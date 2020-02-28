Snow squall heading for GTA to make for wintry afternoon commute
The system will arrive in the early evening and dump between two and five centimetres in about an hour.
System to dump 2 to 5 cm of snow in about an hour
A snow squall making its way to the GTA could make for a wintry afternoon commute, Environment Canada says.
The system will arrive in the early evening and dump between two and five centimetres in about an hour, said David Rogers, a meteorologist with the national weather agency.
The heaviest snowfall is expected to overlap with the afternoon rush hour and could cause sudden visibility problems, he added.
"I would caution drivers to drive with patience and allow extra time to reach your destination."
The band of snow, which originated over Lake Huron, will stretch from Oshawa in the east to Hamilton in the west.
Rogers said it should pass through the GTA by about 8 p.m.
