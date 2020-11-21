Between 5 and 10 cm of snow forecast for Toronto on Sunday ahead of lockdown Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, saying a "significant" snowfall is forecast for the city on Sunday.

Snow is expected to start falling in the morning and between five and 10 centimetres is possible before the snow tapers off overnight on Sunday, Environment Canada said in the statement on Saturday.

Snowfall amounts may be lower in areas near Lake Ontario, where the snow is expected to be very wet.

The federal weather agency said the snow, which could be moderate to heavy in other areas, is expected to affect travel. Motorists are urged to prepare for winter weather driving conditions.

A Colorado Low, which is expected to track from Ohio toward the St. Lawrence River on Sunday into Monday, is bringing the snow.

Environment Canada said there is some uncertainty about when exactly the weather system is going pass over Toronto and when the snow will be the heaviest.

It said it is monitoring the situation and will issue new special weather statements as data becomes available.

Toronto, meanwhile, is scheduled to move into the grey lockdown zone on Monday as the Ontario government tries to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the big city.

