Two school children injured after incident involving snow plow in Whitby, Ont.

Two school children were injured after an incident involving a snow plow in front of the Julie Payette Public School in Whitby, Ont. on Tuesday morning, police say.

Police say the children, a boy and girl both 12 years old, were playing outside in on school property next to a fence when they were hurt.

"It appears that the snow that was being pushed passed the fence line of the school and that's where the children were playing. The kids were trapped or stuck under the snow," said Durham Regional Police Acting Sgt. George Tudos.

"It was a large industrial tractor," he said.

Police were called to around 9:45 a.m to assist paramedics, who administered CPR on the boy.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and then moved to a trauma centre in Toronto. The girl had minor injuries.

The parents of the children have been notified, Tudos said.





A snow clearing vehicle shown outside the Julie Payette Public School on Tuesday. (Grant Linton/CBC) The Ministry of Labour has also been informed and will be conducting a parallel investigation.

In a letter sent to parents of children at the school, school principal Andrea Williams said the other students outside at the time were brought inside the school and away from the site of the incident.

"School staff are following up with students who may have been exposed to the incident," wrote Williams, adding psychological services and social work staff are available at the school to provide support for students and staff.

Southern Ontario saw heavy snowfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning, resulting in several school closures and at least a dozen car accidents in the Greater Toronto Area.