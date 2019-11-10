Get ready for snow: Toronto could get up to 15 cm on Monday

Expect a snowy Remembrance Day in Toronto.



Light snow should start in the morning, getting heavier in the afternoon and early evening, said Weiqing Zhang, meteorologist with Environment Canada.



Expect five to 10 cm of snow in the afternoon and evening, with another 2 to 5 cm falling overnight, Zhang said.



Up to 15 cm of snow could fall overall, she said.



The snow will likely taper off by Tuesday morning — but "it's going to be cold" after that, said Zhang.



People closer to the lake should expect more snow, she said.



Salt trucks will likely be out "very early" Monday morning if the forecast holds, said Eric Holmes, spokesperson for the City of Toronto.



Once there's 2.5 to 5 cm of snow on the ground, the plows will hit the streets.



"There are a few scenarios staff are planning, given the weather forecasts," Holmes said.



"Staff are considering both rain this afternoon and snow tomorrow, as well as temperature fluctuations."