Downtown gets light dusting of snow with flurries in the forecast

Downtown Toronto received a light dusting of snow early Saturday in a not-so-subtle reminder that winter is on its way.

And flurries could be coming later, according to Environment Canada.

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries in Toronto this afternoon and a 30 per cent chance this evening.

The forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness during the day, with 40 km/h westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

As the sun fades into the afternoon, temperatures will drop.

A high of 2 C is forecast for the day, with an overnight low of –4 C heading into Sunday.

Snowflakes landed on some leaves downtown early Saturday. Temperatures will drop below freezing on Saturday night into Sunday. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

A winter weather travel advisory, meanwhile, is in place for some areas north of Toronto, specifically the northern reaches York and Durham regions.

The advisory is expected to remain in place until the afternoon.

Environment Canada said roads may become covered with snow and ice, after a brief period of heavy snow on Saturday morning. Visibility could be significantly reduced as a result.

The federal weather agency said a band of lake effect snow that has developed over northern Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is moving south across these regions.

Areas under the most intense portion of this band could receive snowfall amounts of up to five centimetres.

Once the snow falls and starts to blow, visibility will be "significantly and suddenly" reduced, Environment Canada said.