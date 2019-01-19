Snow and bitter cold to make for a wintry weekend in Toronto

Get ready for snow, Toronto.

Periods of the white stuff are expected to begin Saturday morning, with areas north of Highway 7 seeing as much as two-to-five centimetres. Areas closer to Lake Ontario are expected to get five-to-10 centimetres — all part of a winter storm system tracking south of the Great Lakes.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> is gearing up to deal with another bout of winter weather. Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/TO_WinterOps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TO_WinterOps</a> and visit <a href="https://t.co/DXZcAewuUV">https://t.co/DXZcAewuUV</a>. Drivers keep a safe distance behind snow plows and salt trucks and don't try to pass. <a href="https://t.co/9l8XfB33VG">pic.twitter.com/9l8XfB33VG</a> —@cityoftoronto Bitter cold and wind chill values as low as -30 are also expected. Meanwhile, the city remains under an extreme cold weather alert.

Environment Canada says blowing snow may result in reduced visibility Saturday. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, the weather agency warns.

The snow is expected to taper off Saturday night, but the frigid temperatures are expected to linger into Monday morning, with winds gusting to 60 km/h.

"It's safe to say that of the 1,110 pieces of equipment we have available to us, at some point during this storm all that equipment will be used," said the city's superintendent of road operations, Mark Mills. Three hundred sidewalk plows, 600 road plows and 200 salt trucks are on hand, he said.

You can keep follow the plowing in your area with the city's interactive map.