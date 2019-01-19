Skip to Main Content
Snow and bitter cold to make for a wintry weekend in Toronto

Get ready for snow, Toronto. Periods of the white stuff are expected to begin Saturday morning, with up to 10 centimetres expected — all part of winter storm system tracking south of the Great Lakes.

Hundreds of plows on hand for cleanup with up to 10 cm of snowfall expected to hit Saturday

Three hundred sidewalk plows, 600 road plows and 200 salt trucks are on hand for the storm, which could bring up to 10 cm of snow before Sunday. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Periods of the white stuff are expected to begin Saturday morning, with areas north of Highway 7 seeing as much as two-to-five centimetres. Areas closer to Lake Ontario are expected to get five-to-10 centimetres — all part of a winter storm system tracking south of the Great Lakes. 

Bitter cold and wind chill values as low as -30 are also expected. Meanwhile, the city remains under an extreme cold weather alert.

Environment Canada says blowing snow may result in reduced visibility Saturday. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, the weather agency warns.

The snow is expected to taper off Saturday night, but the frigid temperatures are expected to linger into Monday morning, with winds gusting to 60 km/h.

"It's safe to say that of the 1,110 pieces of equipment we have available to us, at some point during this storm all that equipment will be used," said the city's superintendent of road operations, Mark Mills. Three hundred sidewalk plows, 600 road plows and 200 salt trucks are on hand, he said. 

You can keep follow the plowing in your area with the city's interactive map.

