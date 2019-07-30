Large 'constrictor-type' snake found in east end sewer

It's the stuff of urban legends and B-movies.

A hot summer night. A sewer. A huge snake.

The snake was found poking out of a sewer grate near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues just after midnight on Tuesday.

It was spotted by a passerby who said he saw the snake with its head caught near an Esso gas station and called police.

Toronto Fire showed up soon after, telling CBC Toronto it was a "constrictor-type" and was between three and five feet long.

The sewer grate where the snake was found. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Firefighters were able to remove the grate and get the snake into a bag before transporting it to police headquarters, where it was handed it over to animal services at the City of Toronto.

The question now is where did the snake came from?

Toronto Fire said that 311 had received a call from someone trying to surrender a snake, but that the city's shelter wasn't open at the time.

They have not determined whether there is a connection between that caller and this snake.

The City of Toronto does have some rules about what kinds of snakes people can own.

They forbid any snake that reaches an adult size of more than three metres, or nine feet, as well as all poisonous or venomous animals.