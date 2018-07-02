Candlelight vigil to honour slain Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg

Family, friends and music fans are set to hold a candlelight vigil Monday to mourn the death of Jahvante Smart, a Toronto rapper known as Smoke Dawg, who was gunned down on Saturday.

Smart, 21, and Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, 28, were shot to death on Queen Street West, near Peter Street, shortly before 8 p.m. A woman was also injured amid the gunfire, which erupted in a bustling area near the city's entertainment district while it was still daylight.

Police have yet to release any details about potential suspects.

Smart had a one-year-old daughter and grew up as part of a large family in Regent Park, according to a statement released by his family and management.

"As a young man from Regent Park, he overcame poverty and grew into a responsible caring grown man who took care of his friends and family," the statement said.

"He helped people wherever he could and will be remembered for his huge smile and glowing personality."

The vigil in his honour will be held at 8:30 p.m. in the park outside the Metropolitan United Church at Queen Street East and Church Street. Everyone is welcome, Smart's family said.

Smoke Dawg, right, and Koba Prime, left, were both killed in a triple shooting near Toronto's entertainment district. (Jake Kivanc)

"Jahvante touched the lives of many fans not only in Toronto but around the world," the statement said.

Last year, Smart toured Europe alongside Drake. At home, the performer, who was part of the group Halal Gang, is credited with helping create a "Regent Park sound," according to music journalist Jake Kivanc.

Smart's family said his music "was able to let him travel the world and chase his dream of becoming a super star."

A vigil was already held for Modekwe, a brand manager who helped with merchandise sales for the Toronto hip-hop music collective Prime.