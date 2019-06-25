3 family members sentenced to 45 days in jail for cruelty to horses

Three members of one family were sentenced on Tuesday to 45 days in jail for permitting an animal to be in distress.

Victoria Small, her husband David, and their son Jason were sentenced on Tuesday in a Newmarket, Ont., courtroom after each pleaded guilty in March to one animal cruelty charge of permitting an animal to be in distress. They have been ordered to turn themselves in to court on July 19 to begin serving their sentences.

Justice of the Peace E. Linda DeBartolo fined the Smalls $1,000 each and gave them one year to pay.

DeBartolo also banned the Smalls for life from ever owning, caring for or controlling livestock. They are allowed to have one dog and one cat at any one given time that are deemed as pets. Each has also been given two years' probation.

As part of their probation conditions, the Smalls cannot be involved with Woodbine Racetrack.

Case involved deaths, mistreatment of horses

The Smalls were originally charged with a number of animal cruelty offences after an investigation by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) in May 2018. The investigation involved the treatment of horses at a rented rural property in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

Under the OSPCA Act, the three could have each faced a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a $60,000 fine and a lifetime ban from owning an animal.

Speedsport Stables, a family-run horse boarding business owned by the Smalls, had been renting a 10-acre farm and barnyard where the abuse occurred.

The case involves the deaths of two horses and mistreatment of 14 others and a pony, according to the agreed statement of facts. The remains of 13 other horses were found on the property, but a vet could not determine exactly when the animals died.

In May 2018, an OSPCA officer discovered emaciated horses on a rural property in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont. The horses were described to be in 'thin body condition, with ribs, hips and spine easily visible.' (Oscar Calvete)

In May 2018, an OSPCA officer went to the rural property after receiving a complaint about the welfare of a herd of horses. The officer saw 14 horses and one pony living in unsanitary conditions.

A veterinarian was brought in to examine the horses, which were found to be thin, with ribs, hips and spines visible on many. Their hooves were also severely neglected.

Several dead horses were also found on the property in various levels of decomposition.

Originally, neighbours discovered three dead horses in a trailer concealed by trees at the back of the farmland, which prompted the OSPCA investigation. Fourteen emaciated horses and a pony were taken off the farm and placed in new homes, while the carcasses of 10 other horses were found buried in a paddock at the property.

In May 2018, according to the OSPCA, all three Smalls were charged with permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and failing to provide care necessary for general welfare.

The Ontario SPCA said it was continuing to monitor the care of the horses taken off the farm to ensure all veterinary recommendations are being followed in their new homes.