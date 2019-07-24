Ding Ding the toy poodle found after being stolen, Toronto police say

A small poodle named Ding Ding stolen in a street robbery in Scarborough has been found by her owners, Toronto police say.

Police say the animal is "safe and sound," but have not said where it was found.

The late night robbery occurred near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East in the area of Woodside Square shopping mall, police said. Officers received a call about the robbery at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said Wednesday that they are seeking three suspects, all male. Police said the trio also stole the dog owner's cellphone.

Police released two photos of Ding Ding, a seven-year-old toy poodle.

The dog was stolen from its owner in the area of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East. Police say it's since been found. (Toronto Police Service)

The dog's owner, Tianyu Hu, told CBC Toronto he was approached by three men, one of whom had a knife, while walking Ding Ding around midnight. He was almost home when the men appeared.

The man with the knife showed him the blade, demanded money and threatened to stab him if he didn't comply. When Hu said he didn't have any, the man said: "Gimme your dog."

At that point, the man grabbed the leash, said Hu.. Then the man said: "Gimme your phone too."

'Me and my wife are heartbroken'

Hu said he was worried that the three men might have had a gun. After threatening him and grabbing the dog and phone, the three ran away, he said.

Police believe the men headed to the mall's garden centre and fled in a vehicle.

Hu said a father and daughter who were passing by in a vehicle called 911. Then they asked Hu to get into their vehicle and all three tried to follow the suspects as they sped away towards some apartments, but they lost them.

When police arrived, they were unable to find the suspects, Hu added.

"Me and my wife are heartbroken. We cannot sleep," Hu said, when the dog was still missing.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said investigators are appealing to the public for help in finding the thieves.

Officers are looking for security camera video from the mall as well, she added.

Two of the suspects were wearing dark clothing and one was wearing a red t-shirt. No description of the getaway car was available. Police did not say how old the men are believed to be.

Anyone who has security camera images or who saw anything suspicious in the area early Wednesday is urged to call police.