Small poodle named Ding Ding stolen in Scarborough, Toronto police say

A small poodle named Ding Ding has been stolen in a street robbery in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

The robbery occurred near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East in the area of Woodside Square shopping mall, police said.

Officers received a call about the robbery at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police have released two photos of Ding Ding, a toy poodle that is brown and grey in colour. The dog was wearing a red collar that was attached to a blue retractable leash.

Investigators are looking for three men, one of whom is believed to have a knife.

The victim's cellphone was also stolen, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene after the robbery and headed to the mall's garden centre. They are believed to have left in a vehicle.

Two of the suspects were wearing dark clothing and one was wearing a red t-shirt. No description of the getaway car was available.