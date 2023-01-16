Small plane crashes on Markham road, disrupts traffic: York police
Neither of the 2 people on board were injured, cause of crash unknown
A small plane crash-landed on a Markham road near Buttonville Airport on Monday, York Regional Police confirmed.
Police said the plane was coming in to land around noon when it somehow wound up on 16th Avenue, near the airport.
Neither of the two people on board were injured, police said, while aerial footage of the scene showed the plane appears to have sustained minimal damage.
Fire crews were called to the scene, but police said there was no fire.
It's still unclear why the pilot landed on the roadway.
York police have now closed a section of 16th Avenue between Woodbine Avenue and Highway 404. Traffic cameras didn't capture the landing but did show a number of vehicles on the road following the incident.
This isn't the first time this has happened in this area.
In 2021, a small plane took off from Buttonville before experiencing mechanical issues, forcing it to land on the much-busier Highway 407, just east of Woodbine Avenue.
