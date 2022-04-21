Skip to Main Content
No one injured in small plane crash near Buttonville Airport

Ontario Provincial Police say the lone pilot of a small plane suffered no injuries when the aircraft crashed near a major highway north of Toronto on Wednesday night.

Plane crashed near Highway 404, OPP says

CBC News ·
Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash near Buttonville Airport on Wednesday night. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

Aurora OPP were on the scene near Buttonville Airport in Markham, the OPP's Highway Safety Division said in a tweet just after 9 p.m.

The plane was coming in to land at the airport when it crashed, the OPP said.

Police closed the Highway 404 northbound ramp to 16th Avenue to allow officers to investigate.

 

