Small community karate dojo teaching kids self defence, building self esteem

Up the stairs of an unassuming building in Toronto's west end, kids run through conditioning drills and learn new skills in martial arts.

The space on Weston Road near Rogers Road, referred to in the community as "The Dojo," has opened its doors to hundreds of kids from different backgrounds and with various abilities over the last six years.

"The vast majority of kids who come to us have been bullied," said Michael Francolla, who helps run the program said.

"Even myself, I joined martial arts because I was a kid that was bullied in high school."

But as weeks and years go by and some kids return multiple times a week, Francolla says he's seen a huge growth in many of the participants' confidence as they climb up the belt ranks.

"It teaches them focus and brings up their self esteem. If you can do something well you feel that much better about yourself."

Michael Francolla has a sixth-degree black-belt and helps run the dojo's community karate program. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

The classes are offered four nights per week, and the price is flexible to make the experience accessible to everyone.

"Everything is by donation only," Francolla said.

"There's a box at the door and we ask for 10 dollars per class. If you can't afford 10 dollars, put in what you can. If you can't afford anything please come join us and train."

'He's changed a lot'

Teresa Rodelo watches her son Lucas Katugampala participate in the drills. She says he was one of the first kids to join six years ago, and now at age 13 he comes three or four times per week.

"It's given him self confidence. He used to be more shy like me," she said.

Rodelo has also noticed a physical difference.

"He's changed a lot," she said. "He's become more built, stronger."

Lucas, who told CBC News he "wears a brown belt with a stripe on it," says the classes also teach him the right ways to handle conflict.

Lucas Katugampala, 13, takes classes at the dojo three times a week. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

"When someone says something I don't like, I walk away. I don't start a fight," he said.

"School's so tiring, and I come here and have a break and enjoy myself."

The effort put in by the instructors, particularly Alfie Della Terza, doesn't go unnoticed by the parents or the kids.

"What do I appreciate about him? He's like a second father to all these kids," Rodelo said.

Passionate about changing the community

Alfie Della Terza dove into martial arts at the age of seven. He's trained MMA fighters, karate champions and RCMP officers. But it's the kids he has a soft spot for.

"It's a passion, it's a lifestyle, I love it," he said.

"I want to change the community, one person at a time. I believe martial arts gives kids and adults stress relief. It builds character and humility. It's something I love doing."

Alfie Della Terza has trained MMA fighters, RCMP officers and karate champions but he says working with kids is his passion. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Other classes offered at the dojo include kickboxing, conditioning and wrestling. Della Terza says for him, it's not about the money.

"This is not really a business, it's more of a family and we're growing together," he said.

It's watching the kids grow that he says is the biggest reward.

"Some of the kids have been bullied. And now they're strong, and they're becoming great martial artists."