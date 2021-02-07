Small businesses worried about uncertainty as Toronto likely to remain under lockdown

Some small Toronto businesses say they're worried about the uncertainty brought on by the province's tentative COVID-19 reopening plan.

The city is expected to remain under a strict lockdown even as other regions of the province begin to ease public health restrictions.

Entrepreneurs there say they're struggling to determine whether it's worth taking on the financial and emotional risks of reopening for business without more clarity from the provincial government.

A senior government source says Premier Doug Ford will announce the plans on Monday.

The source says the government is not planning on extending a state of emergency, but a stay-at-home order will remain in place for the time being in much of the province.