Small businesses worried about uncertainty as Toronto likely to remain under lockdown

Some small Toronto businesses say they're worried about the uncertainty brought on by the province's tentative COVID-19 reopening plan.

Public health restrictions expected to ease in other regions

A closed store front boutique business called Francis Watson pleads for help displaying a sign in Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is expanding a loan program for small businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and is working on a new support for companies having trouble paying rent. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The city is expected to remain under a strict lockdown even as other regions of the province begin to ease public health restrictions.

Entrepreneurs there say they're struggling to determine whether it's worth taking on the financial and emotional risks of reopening for business without more  clarity from the provincial government.

A senior government source says Premier Doug Ford will announce the plans on Monday.

The source says the government is not planning on extending a state of emergency, but a stay-at-home order will remain in place for the time being in much of the province. 

