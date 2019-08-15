1st-degree murder charge laid, Canada-wide warrant issued in 2018 death of man outside Brampton bar

Peel Regional Police have laid a first-degree murder charge against one man and issued a Canada-wide warrant against another in the 2018 shooting death of a man outside a Brampton bar.

A 28-year-old has been arrested and charged, and appeared in court Thursday.

Investigators are now searching for 28-year-old Yassine Nahi, wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Kareem Watson.

Police are warning that Nahi should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

Officers were called to the Slumdog Bar & Grill in July 2018 shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

Watson was found outside with no vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or call Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.