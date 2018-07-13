Skip to Main Content
Man, 34, shot to death outside Brampton bar

A 34-year-old man was shot to death outside a Brampton bar on Thursday night, according to Peel police.

'There are quite a few witnesses,' said Peel police Const. Danny Marttini

Peel police officers and canine units search the area around the bar after a fatal shooting erupted shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Officers were called to Slumdog Bar & Grill, in a shopping plaza at 15 Brisdale Drive, shortly after 11:00 p.m. for a report of gunfire. 

The victim was found outside the establishment and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to Peel police Const. Danny Marttini. 

The force's homicide unit has taken control of the investigation.

"There are quite a few witnesses," Marttini said, and officers are canvassing for any security camera video that may have captured parts of the shooting. 

Anyone who may have potentially valuable information is asked to contact Peel's 33 Division, call homicide detectives directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Police did not have any suspect information as of early Friday morning. 

"There is no further information at this time and the investigation is ongoing," Marttini said. 

Police said they are hopeful that security cameras in the plaza may have captured some of the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

