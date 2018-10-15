Wearing nothing except a large smile, a man jumped into the largest exhibit at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in downtown Toronto late Friday and swam among sharks before security asked him to leave — but it didn't end there.

One minute-long video posted on YouTube shows the man taking off his clothes and diving into the Dangerous Lagoon, a 2.9-million-litre tank that offers an underwater gallery to dozens of marine animals.

The naked man can be seen doing the breaststroke on the surface of the water while sand tiger sharks swim within centimetres of his feet.

Green sawfish, green sea turtles, green moray eels and other species of tropical fish are also housed in the tank, according to the aquarium's website.

Security at the popular tourist attraction asked the man to leave shortly before 10:30 p.m. ET but he refused, said Jenifferjit Sidhu, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

Instead, he swam to the edge of the enclosure and emerged from the tank before doing a backward flip into the water, she told CBC Toronto on Monday.

The man stripped and dove into the Dangerous Lagoon, police say. (thecityissleeping/YouTube)

Visitor Erinn Acland said she heard the "big splash" and thought the trainers were feeding the sharks. As Acland and her boyfriend approached it, she said, they saw a man in the water.

"The guy seemed totally relaxed and there were sharks, like, everywhere," she told CBC Toronto. "He appeared to be totally nude and, like, laughing."

Acland described the display as unexpected and horrifying.

"I don't know what would possess someone to do that. It's totally insane to me," she explained.

"I was scared I was going to witness the death of this guy."

A video by a visitor who captured the man's aquatic adventure has received more than 5,000 views on YouTube.

On-site security called police, said Sidhu.

The video shows the man initially evaded security by slipping into a crowd, but he was later apprehended and asked to leave. (thecityissleeping/YouTube)

But before officers arrived, the man got out of the water.

A video shows him walking past security standing on the edge of the tank, jump the gate and slip into a crowd of onlookers where a woman appears to be holding his clothes. He put them on and left the aquarium at the request of security, Sidhu said.

No marine animals were harmed during the stunt, she noted, adding the swim was "extremely dangerous."

"It put the man's safety in jeopardy, the safety of the marine animals and the safety of the staff who tried to get him out of the water," she told CBC Toronto.

Police haven't been able to locate the man, but they are looking to speak to him.

He could face charges of trespassing, mischief and indecent exposure, said Sidhu.

Police describe the man as 35 to 40 years old, approximately five feet, ten inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has a shaved head, a dark goatee and a tattoo on his lower leg.

Before entering the aquarium, he was wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans, a green T-shirt and gray-and-white shoes.

The aquarium was hosting a monthly Friday night Jazz event, which has a cash bar and live music until 11 p.m.

Police have launched an investigation. CBC Toronto has reached out to the aquarium, but hasn't received a response.