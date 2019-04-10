Police release sketch of suspect, videos after shots fired on home of Coun. John Filion

Police have released security video and a composite sketch of a suspect who they believe was involved when shots were fired into the home of Toronto Coun. John Filion and CBC host Anna Maria Tremonti.

The incident happened on April 4 at around 1:30 a.m. near Parkview Avenue and Kenneth Avenue in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East area.

"Multiple gunshots were fired into my vehicle, which was unoccupied, and one into my home," Filion said in an emailed statement on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported.

The surveillance video shows a vehicle driving by and someone the police believe is the suspect walking on the sidewalk and then running away.

This follows an incident on March 13 when an individual tried to force his way into Filion and Tremonti's house. Police said the suspect knocked on the door, struck the homeowner with an unknown object and then ran away.

A second video was released showing a person running on the sidewalk during the time of the incident.

Police are not clear whether it's the same suspect involved in the April 4 shooting.

"I am grateful to the police for conducting a thorough investigation, which am confident will continue to yield results," Filion said.

On April 4, after the shots were fired, Filion said in an emailed statement that he believed the suspect targeted him due to his work as a city councillor. He did not elaborate on what work he's doing that would precipitate a violent attack.

CBC Radio host Anna Maria Tremonti lives with Filion at the home and was there at the time of the incident, CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said.

Tremonti doesn't believe she was the target of the attack, Thompson said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are advising the public to avoid approaching the suspect because they believe the individual is armed, violent and dangerous.