Skateboarder killed in North York hit and run

A male skateboarder has died in a hit and run in North York overnight Monday.

The victim, identified as a 34-year-old man, was found lying in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Sheppard Avenue East in the Bonnington Place and Yonge Street area around 1:15 a.m., said Gary Long, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

He was riding a motorized skateboard when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle also heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East, explained Long.

"The driver stopped, exited the vehicle momentarily, then drove away," he told CBC Toronto on Monday morning.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

A longboard lay on the roadway after a 34-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police shut down a section of the roadway between Dorris and Kenneth avenues for five hours while officers from the collision reconstruction unit investigated the scene.

Investigators are searching for a suspect described as a woman believed to be in her 40s with black, shoulder-length hair. She was driving a silver- or grey-coloured Toyota Yaris that is believed to be an older model, Long said.

Officers are canvassing the area for any security cameras that may have captured the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.