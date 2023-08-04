6 people injured, including 2 children, after fail to remain crash in Brampton

Six people, including two children, were injured in a crash in Brampton on Thursday evening, police and paramedics say.

The crash happened in the area of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard. Peel Regional Police were called to the scene at about 7:25 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the crash involved three vehicles. Police said one vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

A child, a woman and a man were critically injured, according to paramedics. The other child suffered serious and "life-altering" injuries. Two men were seriously injured.

Paramedics said a dog also died in the crash.

Roads were closed in the area as of 9:30 p.m. as police investigated.

"The area of this accident will be closed for a period of time. Please make alternate arrangements," Peel police said on Twitter.