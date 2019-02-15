6 things to do in Toronto over Family Day weekend

With Family Day weekend coming up, Torontonians can beat back those winter blues by checking out several events across the city that are sure keep loved ones busy.

The Black Film Festival takes over Toronto with participating theatres showing a wide variety of films, classes with producers and an evening with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

One of the films expected to make its debut at the festival is the CBC doc Mr. Jane and Finch.

Mr. Jane and Finch documentary premiere

Winston LaRose is known as Mr. Jane and Finch by people who live in the area. LaRose is also an 'amateur documentarian,' using his camera to chronicle the black community for the past 50 years. (YanJun Li/CBC)

Ngardy Conteh George, director of the documentary, talked with CBC Toronto about what this film represents and what audiences can expect to see this weekend.

The project is named after long-time Jane and Finch resident and advocate Winston LaRose, says Conteh George.

"It's about a long standing community activist and amateur documentarian who had dedicated 25 years of his life to support the Jane and Finch community," she said.

Conteh George says the community is constantly stigmatized but that she hopes her documentary can show a more truthful representation of the area.

"I am hoping the film can be a positive light shown onto that community, a different narrative for the community" she said.

80-year-old Winston LaRose has been a community advocate in the Jane and Finch area for decades. He has helped countless people and now, he's running for Toronto City Council. 1:22

The premier runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Carlton Cinema, at 20 Carlton St. There will be a panel discussion after the screening. Tickets are $12 and available online.

Family Fun Fest

Family Fun fest is a three-day carnival event that brings a variety of activities for kids aged two to 12. (toronto.com)

Looking for an event to go to as a family? You can take in Family Fun Fest. Activities include kiddy midway rides, carnival games, arcade games and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday to Monday at Downsview Park on 35 Carl Hall Rd. $25 for kids per day, free for children under 2, $8 for adults.

Beaches Library Shakespeare Readers Club

Calling all classic English fans, you can take in the Beaches Library Shakespeare Readers Club's event this weekend. You can volunteer to read, or just be a listener.

Materials of the play will be provided onsite and walk-ins are welcome.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Beaches Branch, Toronto Public Library, 2161 Queen St. E.

Dance & Drink with Camp Fuel

Bring your water bottle and running shoes to dance the cold weather away on Sunday.

This one-hour dancing class will give people an opportunity to burn some calories and refresh their taste buds with some beer at a local brewery.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Junction Craft Brewing, 150 Symes Rd.

An Afternoon Paint Party

It's time to awaken the artist inside you. At the Afternoon Paint Party you can express your creativity on an empty canvas.

You are able to pick your own image and there will be staff onsite to guide you.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Paint Cabin, 723 Gerrard St. E.

Harry Potter Trivia Night

If you are a Harry Potter fan , you can test your knowledge at Harry Potter Trivia Night.

The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Funny Bones Game Lounge + Café, 3029 Lake Shore Blvd W.