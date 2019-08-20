Rob Ford Street? Late mayor up against Jays broadcaster, 'Diversity' in voting for Etobicoke road-naming

Late Toronto mayor Rob Ford could be immortalized on a street sign in Etobicoke after residents vote to name three new roads that will be created with the redesign of the neighbourhood's Six Points interchange.

On Monday, the city released its short list of 10 potential names for the three streets that will be created in the reconfigured intersection.

One new street will run south out of the new portion of Dundas Street West, while another new street will run from that new road west to Kipling Avenue. A third new tiny road runs north from Bloor Street, east of Kipling Avenue.

Work to reconfigure the Six Points intersection began in spring 2017 with the demolition of some roads and overpasses. When finished, the new road network will include an at-grade intersection for Dundas and Bloor streets and Kipling Avenue, improved pedestrian infrastructure, separated bike lanes on all major streets and land for parks, public art installations and other amenities.

Work is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

The new look of Six Points, including three new roads, is seen in this rendering on the City of Toronto's website. (City of Toronto)

According to the city, the proposed new street names were all submitted by residents. In addition to Ford, they include former Blue Jays radio broadcaster Jerry Howarth, a longtime Etobicoke resident; Diversity, which is borrowed from the city's motto "Diversity Our Strength"; and Wadoopikang, the Mississauga word from which the name Etobicoke derives.

In the online poll, residents can assign a "preference" for each proposed name: "do not prefer," "somewhat preferred," "neutral," "preferred" and "strongly preferred." They can also select "no rating."

Ford served three terms as councillor for Ward 2 (Etobicoke North) and served as mayor of the city between 2010 and 2014.

He died of cancer in March 2016 at the age of 46.

In October 2017, Toronto city council voted against renaming a stadium at Etobicoke's Centennial Park after Ford.

Online voting for the new street names is open until Sept. 2.