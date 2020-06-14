6 sent to hospital, 1 in custody following collision in North York

Toronto police say four pedestrians and two drivers were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in North York on Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto paramedics say a vehicle entered the intersection of Keele Street and Rotherham Avenue and crashed into another car, causing minor injuries to both drivers.

Four pedestrians were also injured in the crash.

Police say one of the drivers then fled the area on foot and was found by officers in a different location. That driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in custody.

Police say the second driver remained on scene, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One pedestrian, woman in her sixties, was transported to hospital with "life-altering injuries," paramedics say.

The other three pedestrians were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Events leading up to the collision are currently under investigation, police say.