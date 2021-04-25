1 seriously injured, 6 arrested following Jane-Finch shooting

Toronto police say six people were arrested and remain in custody following an early morning shooting in the Jane and Finch area on Sunday.

According to Const. Ed Parks, police received a call around 12:50 a.m. of multiple gunshots at a community centre near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Parks said a vehicle fled the scene but was later found by officers. A total of six people were arrested and remain in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).