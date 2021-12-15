SIU investigating after bank robbery suspect shot by police in Markham

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a York Regional Police officer shot and injured a bank robbery suspect in Markham on Wednesday.

York police said officers responded to a report of a robbery at the bank at 2900 Steeles Avenue East shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said a man entered the bank, threatened to shoot an employee and demanded money. The man was given cash and allegedly fled on foot.

"Officers located the suspect and an interaction occurred between police and the suspect and the suspect was shot," York police said in a tweet.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have notified the SIU.

More to come